COA favors BFP’s modernization program

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Fire Protection’s (BFP) modernization program received favorable feedback in a report from the Commission on Audit (COA), highlighting the need for the BFP to adapt to the demands of the modern time.

The COA report stated that the BFP’s actions in setting technical requirements aligned with the Bureau’s modernization program and the adoption of modern methods were justified.

According to the report, the BFP initiated its Modernization Program in 2010, following the guidelines outlined in the Comprehensive Fire Code of 2008.

The primary objective of the program is to enhance the government’s firefighting capabilities, including the provision of adequate personnel and firefighting equipment to safeguard people from hazardous fires.

The COA report highlighted that a total of P13.17 billion was allocated for the Modernization Program between 2011 and 2017.

In 2019, Senator Bong Go introduced a bill in the Senate mandating the implementation of the BFP’s modernization program, which includes the acquisition of contemporary fire equipment, personnel recruitment, and specialized training programs.

The COA report emphasized that the technical requirements set for the modernization program were aligned with the COA’s performance audit report.

During the Congressional investigation into the BFP’s modernization program, no irregularities were found, as the BFP’s actions were consistent with the technical requirements outlined in the COA report.

The COA further stated that the objective of the audit report is to evaluate the gap between the program’s targets and the BFP’s actual achievements.

Additionally, the COA recommended that the government strengthen its fire suppression campaign in tandem with the ongoing modernization program.

The report also emphasized the importance of raising awareness among the public regarding fire prevention and educating them on necessary precautions.

As part of their review process, the COA conducted document assessments and visual inspections of various fire protection services to ensure compliance with the program’s objectives.

