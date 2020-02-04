COA flags travel expenses of gov’t lawyers

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Audit (COA) has affirmed its earlier disallowance of some P573,000 in travel expenses of lawyers from the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC) assigned to APO Production Unit.
In a decision dated Jan. 14 but released Tuesday, the COA denied the petition for review filed by lawyers Efren Gonzales, Ma. Dolores Rigonan, Abegail Joan Orilla-Orara and Fiona G. Pontejos-De Leon since said petition was filed after the reglementary period of six months or 180 days lapsed.
The petition asked the audit body to review two notices of disallowance: the first handed down on Nov. 16, 2015, the second dated June 21, 2016.
Both related to the payment of monthly fixed travel, transportation and other expenses to OGCC lawyers at APO Production for 2014 and 2015, in the amount of P573,000.—Patricia Denise M. Chiu
FEATURED STORIES
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.