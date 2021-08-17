CoA gets more support from House lawmakers

SEVERAL lawmakers at the House of Representatives on Tuesday defended the Commission on Audit (CoA) against President Rodrigo Duterte’s tirades, saying the state auditor was doing its constitutional mandate of pointing out irregularities and safeguarding the use of public funds.

This comes after President Rodrigo Duterte told the CoA in his late night television address on Monday to “stop flagging” government agencies.

In a statement, House Deputy Minority leader and Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate said the commission is “just expectedly doing its constitutional duties and should not be stopped in flagging or pointing out suspected or apparent irregularities on the use of taxpayers’ money.”

“CoA has the power, authority, and duty to examine, audit, and settle all accounts pertaining to the revenue and receipts of, and expenditures or uses of funds and property, owned or held in trust by, or pertaining to, the Government, or any of its subdivisions, agencies, or instrumentalities,” said Zarate.

“So instead of castigating the CoA for guarding the people’s funds, President Duterte should be thanking the constitutional body,” the lawmaker added.

For Gabriela Party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas, Duterte should “reprimand” national agencies and fire erring officials “rather than rant against CoA”.

Brosas added, “The CoA, as an independent constitutional commission, cannot and must not take orders from a disgruntled, late night show President. Hindi pwedeng pigilan ni Duterte ang CoA, galawang diktador ‘yan (Duterte cannot stop the CoA, it’s the move of a dictator),”



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman also said President Duterte has “no jurisdiction over CoA”.

“President Rodrigo Duterte has no authority to stop the Commission on Audit (CoA) from performing its constitutional mandate of safeguarding the utilization of public funds and making public the results of its audit.” the lawmaker said, adding the commission is an independent constitutional commission.

Lagman said the right of the people to information “cannot be negated and quashed by invoking that officials should be shielded from “corruption by perception.”

“Instead of immobilizing CoA, Duterte must order the prosecution of the responsible officials of the agencies flagged by COA and accord them due process.” Lagman added.