COA: Over P101B worth of DPWH projects delayed, unimplemented

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has delayed and unimplemented projects amounting to P101.690 billion, the 2019 annual report of the Commission on Audit (COA) has shown.

According to COA, this is “contrary” to the Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Republic Act No. 9184 or the Government Procurement Reform Act as well as the agreed terms and conditions set for the project contracts.

COA said the “inadequate detailed engineering due to absence of proper coordination mechanism with LGUs (local government units) and other concerned agencies, and failure to establish the technical viability of the projects during the feasibility and preliminary engineering study, resulted in delayed completion and non-implementation of 2,411 [DPWH] projects totaling P101.690 billion.”

It also said that the required liquidated damages were not imposed for 54 projects with contract amount totaling P607.811 million, which have incurred delays that exceeded the allowable 10 percent of the specified original or revised contract time.

COA said an evaluation on the status of the 2,411 regular infrastructure projects, school buildings, and farm-to-market road projects implemented by DPWH offices from 2015 to 2019 disclosed the following findings:

1,740 projects with a total cost of P65.989 billion were not finished nor completed within the specific contract time or required completion date

550 projects amounting to P31 billion were suspended

40 projects costing at least P1.444 billion were terminated

81 projects amounting to P3.206 billion have not been started at all during the year

COA said the significant delays in the implementation of the projects were caused by suspension orders, time extensions, and variation orders issued by the DPWH offices due to the following factors:

Typhoon or unfavorable weather condition

Peace and order situation

Road right-of-way

Pending issuance of excavation permit/clearance from LGUs, and permits for cutting trees from DENR, and necessary clearance from other agencies

Modification of plans, design, and program of works

Modification and realignment of location/non-availability of project site location

Insufficient workforce/manpower provided by the contractors

Lack of equipment and transfer of equipment from one project site to another site by the contractor with two or more projects

Unavailability and difficulty in hauling construction materials

Scarcity of materials in the locality

Inaccessible project site for heavy equipment

Inadequate project supervisions and monitoring

Late release of funds

