“Coach Sarah must be proud! Lyca Gairanod’s ‘Tala’ dance cover goes viral”

Lyca Gairanod’s ‘Tala’ dance cover only went viral on Twitter after almost a week since she uploaded it on YouTube.

In case you missed it, Lyca Gairanod also hopped on the ‘Tala’ dance craze — and it’s currently taking the internet by storm.

On Twitter, several netizens shared Lyca Gairanod’s dance cover of ‘Tala’ — a hit song by no less than her former coach on The Voice Kids Season 1, Sarah Geronimo.

One of the netizens who uploaded the video, Paul Sese, wrote: “Good morning to Lyca Gairanod only. #TalaNation.”

GOOD MORNING TO LYCA GAIRANOD ONLY #TalaNation pic.twitter.com/iccUaXEE1t — Paul Sese (@paulxsese) January 9, 2020

Meanwhile, another netizen noticed that Gairanod, who is known for her talent in singing, could actually dance.

“Hala in all fairness ha may potential siya sa pagsasayaw,” the netizen wrote.

Hala in all fairness ha may potential sya sa pagsayaw. #TalaNation https://t.co/auK0Q4yKKT — Marie 🦋 (@Marietwenty3) January 9, 2020

Originally uploaded on her YouTube channel last January 4, the 15-year-old artist’s dance cover has already garnered over 860,000 views on the video-sharing website.

