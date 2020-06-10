Coachella 2020 Has Reportedly Been Cancelled

Coachella 2020 is looking like Nochella 2020 with reports that music festival juggernaut has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Billboard reports that the festival will not go ahead in 2020 after parent company Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) lays off a bunch of staff and places other staff in furlough.

This news comes after Bloomberg reported last month that Coachella organisers were looking into postponing the event until next year.

The Indio, California festival was set to go ahead in April earlier this year, with Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against The Machine, but was pushed back to October with the same lineup.

Event organisers Goldenvoice are reportedly toying with the idea of having a smaller Coachella event in April – predicting a slight ease of restrictions by then – and having the normal large-scale event in October next year.

Coachella isn’t the only major festival that has been cancelled today. It follows the news that Splendour In The Grass will also no longer be going ahead in October, being postponed to July next year while aiming to keep most of its 2020 lineup.