Coachella Is Reportedly In Talks To Postpone Event To October Due To Coronavirus Concerns

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on March 10, 2020

As concerns of coronavirus continue to disrupt the music industry and live music scene, there’s now reportedly talks that Coachella might have to be postponed.

The juggernaut festival is scheduled to take place over two weeks, beginning on Friday, 10th April, and is to be headlined by Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

Billboard reports that, according to “high level sources”, festival officials are working with promoter Goldenvoice to postpone the festival to the weekends of October 9th and October 16th.

Riverside County, where the festival takes place, has seen at least three confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to Billboard, if they can’t figure out a way to postpone the event to October while maintaining their huge lineup, it’s likely the event will be cancelled altogether.

These same considerations are being made for Stagecoach festival, which is being headlined by Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Eric Church, and is set to take the place the weekend following Coachella.

This comes after SXSW was recently cancelled, which was set to showcase many Australian artists including Alex The Astronaut, Mojo Juju, Didirri and Jack River.