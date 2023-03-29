CoachHub Introduces AIMY™, First Conversational AI Career Coach

Global digital coaching leader leverages generative AI to create AI-powered coaching sessions with multilingual voice recognition.

TOKYO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CoachHub , the leading global digital coaching platform, today unveils AIMY™ , a personalized conversational AI career coach. AIMY™ is powered by the latest version of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and engages in dynamic, personalized coaching conversations with users. Designed to push the boundaries for research in the coaching industry, AIMY™ is rolling out in beta as a non-commercial pilot project and is available for free.

Building upon the company’s vast capabilities in coaching and insights from behavioral scientists, the generative AI-powered coach is optimized to guide users on their journey to personal and professional growth.

“To create our truly intelligent virtual coach, we uniquely integrate many advanced technologies: state-of-the-art speech recognition, dynamic context builders, Large Language Modeling (LLM) AI and much more,” says Pedro Cabrera, SVP of Data and Insights at CoachHub. “These technologies work together seamlessly in real-time to deliver a powerful coaching experience that is both engaging and effective.”

A new era for coaching

AIMY™ is a cutting-edge, exclusive research initiative by CoachHub, showcasing state of the art technology and hints at what will be possible in the future. A team of highly passionate, forward-thinking behavioral scientists, coaching professionals and AI engineers design, build and train AIMY™. Voice and text recognition on the AI coach AIMY™ are available in seven languages, including English, German, French, Spanish, and Japanese.

“Our DNA at CoachHub is to constantly innovate to elevate our client and coach experience through technology,” says Matti Niebelschuetz, co-founder of CoachHub. “We’re convinced that AI can support professional development, but we know that high quality coaching is fundamentally human and requires years of training as well as a large degree of empathy and responsibility. That’s why our team is also engaging with our coaches to identify effective ways to enhance the coaching experience through AI.”

Commitment to privacy

CoachHub is committed to privacy and information security. The CoachHub platform is fully GDPR and CCPA compliant, certified for data protection, ISO9001, ISO14001, and ISO27001, as well as SOC 2 accredited, covering quality, environmental, information security and privacy aspects. Personal data about conversations between users and AIMY is not stored by the company.

Find out more about AIMY™ and try a coaching session at www.coachhub.com/aimy .

About CoachHub