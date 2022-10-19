CoachHub Opens New Office In Tokyo, Triples Japanese Coach Headcount Over Last Quarter

The SoftBank Vision Fund 2 backed global digital coaching company supports leading enterprises like Twitter, Fujitsu, Asics, TDK and Japan Tobacco International to enhance productivity, performance, and leadership development

TOKYO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CoachHub, the leading global digital coaching company, today announced the opening of their new office in the heart of Tokyo’s business district, as they plan expansion in Japan following a global $200M Series C funding round earlier this year. The SoftBank Vision Fund 2 backed CoachHub enables organisations to create personalised, measurable and scalable coaching programmes powered by science for the entire workforce regardless of department and seniority level.

Spurred by the Japanese government continuing to push towards digital transformation of businesses and leadership development in a VUCA era, CoachHub aims to boost its market presence and capabilities. The four year old global digital coaching pioneer has seen a 3X increase in their coach pool for Japan over last quarter, with plans to further increase their headcount over the next year.

Amid the current climate, digital coaching is emerging as a preferred route by CoachHub’s customers like Twitter, Fujitsu, Asics, TDK and Japan Tobacco International to lend their employees support on job satisfaction, wellbeing and leadership development, all of which contribute to business improvements. According to CoachHub’s Global HR Survey, 77% of learning and development (L&D) professionals feel the need to upskill and develop employees has increased since the start of the pandemic. In CoachHub’s 2023 Business Trends in Coaching survey, making changes in the areas of digital transformation is amongst the top themes that organisations are interested in.

“Japan offers CoachHub a tremendous growth opportunity as the nation opens up and the government asks businesses to embrace online services. Our vision at CoachHub is to offer a personal coach for every employee in Japan, accompanying them as a guide to measurably advance in their careers,” said Ryoyu Otsuka, VP Sales, CoachHub, Japan. “We can implement a standard coaching programme in a short time frame of 4 weeks for any company.”

Guided by unique science-backed coaching frameworks, CoachHub’s world-class, in-house Coaching Lab is headed by renowned professional psychologist and coaching researcher Prof. Dr. Jonathan Passmore and employs a team of 30 leading behavioral scientists. CoachHub couples human intelligence with artificial intelligence technology to pair employees with their ideal coaches and curate a library of content that enhances their learning journey.

Through web- and mobile-based applications, the revolutionary end-to-end digital coaching platform is supported by more than 150 product engineers and matches learners to a pool of more than 3,500 certified business coaches that speak more than 60 languages, including Japanese and reside in 90 countries, across all time zones. Provided by CoachHub to employees at all career levels — not just senior-level executives — coaching enhances leadership skills, improves job performance and ultimately builds a more resilient, more productive workforce.

“As a company that is committed to driving transformational change, we provide access to quality, tailored coaching experiences to employees across a multigenerational workforce, at all levels to help advance their careers. The learning and development sector is moving towards digitisation and personalisation across APAC and we foresee a similar trend in Japan, fuelling our intent to accelerate digital coaching,” said Tim MacCartney, Senior VP of CoachHub APAC.

In addition to SoftBank Vision Fund 2, other investors like Sofina, Molten Ventures, Silicon Valley Bank/SVB Capital, HV Capital, Signals Venture Capital and Speedinvest have brought the company’s total funding to $330M till date. The company serves most leading global economies and globally works with large multinational enterprises like Coca-Cola, Danone, Toyota, LVMH, L’Oréal, Credit Suisse and Twitter.

