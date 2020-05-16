Coast Guard offers ferry services for COVID-19 negative OFWs

MANILA, Philippines—Philippine Coast Guard will start ferrying overseas Filipino workers who have been cleared of COVID-19 from Manila to provinces in Visayas and Mindanao starting Sunday, May 17.

In an announcement posted on its official Facebook page, the PCG will have ship voyages for OFWs who received their Red Cross certificates and quarantine clearances for yielding negative results in the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests.

The Sub-Task Group for the Repatriation of OFWs will be the ones to administer the testing.

“Trips are limited to repatriated land and sea-based OFW,” said PCG.

Trips will start from Manila and arrive in Dumaguete-Cagayan de Oro, Bacolod-Iloilo-Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo-Bacolod, Cebu-Cagayan de Oro, Cebu-Dumaguete-Ozamiz-Iligan-Zamboanga.

