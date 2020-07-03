Coast Guard readies raps vs HK cargo ship crew

The Philippine Coast Guard is preparing criminal charges against the crew of Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship Vienna Wood as search efforts continue for the 12 fishermen and two passengers aboard the fishing vessel Liberty 5 nearly a week after it sank off the coast of Mamburao town in Occidental Mindoro province.

Vice Admiral George Ursabia Jr., the Coast Guard commandant, said on Friday they were already building up the case against the 20-man crew of Vienna Wood following the conclusion of the investigation into how they acted after their ship collided with the Filipino fishing vessel late Saturday night.

Ursabia added that they were also getting the statements of the crew of the seven other ships who were in the vicinity and responded to the collision off Barangay Tayamaan in Mamburao.

He did not disclose the specific charges to be filed against the foreign crew, but said on Tuesday that this may possibly include reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide.

As of Friday noon, the 12 fishermen and two passengers of Liberty 5 remain missing.

Ursabia said they have already shifted their operations to search and retrieval after three full days of search and rescue efforts failed to locate the 14.

He, however, did not discount the possibility that the 14 may still be alive.

