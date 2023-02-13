Coast Guard tows cargo ship stalled off Dinagat Islands

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), calling for the assistance of a tugboat, towed an oil products tanker that had an engine failure on the waters off Hibusong Islands in Dinagat Island province over the weekend.

The MT Petro Cara had an engine failure at around 10 p.m. on Saturday. It dropped anchor and made a distress call to the Coast Guard District North Eastern Mindanao, according to a PCG statement issued on Monday.

The Coast Guard Station (CGS) Dinagat Island got in touch with M/Tug Napocor and directed it to tow the distressed ship.

CGS Dinagat personnel supervised the towing on Sunday morning, Feb. 12. Petro Cara arrived at the Loreto anchorage area on Dinagat Islands at 3:10 p.m.

“After the successful towing operation, PCG personnel immediately boarded the said vessel to check the status of the crew, loaded cargoes, and documents to ascertain the safety and seaworthiness of the vessel at sea,” it added.

