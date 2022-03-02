Cobira chooses Valid’s Dynamic IMSI Manager Solution and Subscription Management platform

MADRID, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cobira ApS, a provider of B2B global, secure IoT connectivity and other IoT enabler services, has chosen Valid’s Dynamic IMSI Manager Solution, to strengthen their IoT connectivity services offering. Valid’s Dynamic IMSI Manager Solution provides secure high quality connectivity and offers high flexibility in sponsored subscription management.

Furthermore, Cobira ApS has chosen to use the latest version of Valid’s eReach Subscription Management Service, enabling Cobira with a full end-to-end eSIM lifecycle management solution. The two solutions combined provides a very strong foundation for the delivery of advanced and future proof connectivity services.

GSMA Intelligence forecasts that there will be 24 billion IoT connections in 2025. Enterprise IoT connections will overtake consumer in 2024, and will almost triple between 2019 and 2025. This will account for just over half of all IoT connections in 2025, according to the GSMA study.

Valid’s Dynamic IMSI Manager, an extension to Valid’s OTA Connectivity Suite, is a client-server solution that includes a Multi-IMSI Applet running on the SIM card remotely managed by an OTA connectivity platform. The solution offers high flexibility in sponsored subscription management by defining several subscription attributes, linking rich profile data to each subscription and including numerous configuration options.

Additionally, Valid provides its remote subscription management services to manage the creation, storage, personalization and download of eSIM profiles to M2M eUICC enabled IoT devices. This platform is operated as a service by Valid from its SAS-SM certified data center located near Madrid in Spain.

“The Valid and Cobira teams have been working together for many years and we know Valid as a strong partner in all aspects related to the field of cellular connectivity. With Valid’s products and services behind us we can deliver the quality required in enterprise IoT solutions.” – Allan Dickow, CTO at Cobira ApS.

“Valid is helping Cobira ApS in their mission to offer reliable and optimized IoT solutions to the market. With Valid’s support, Cobira ApS is now able to offer flexible IoT connectivity services with a secure, convenient, and adaptable solution to their customers” said Pierre Lassus Global Director of Software and Services at Valid.

*IMSI is the international mobile subscriber identity. A number that uniquely identifies every user of a cellular network.

About Cobira ApS

Cobira strives to be the perfect partner when it comes to enabling companies as connectivity providers. With our competencies and knowledge within connectivity we help our customers in building secure, reliable and scalable solutions that make their IoT enabled business a success. To learn more, visit www.cobira.co.

About Valid

Valid (B³: VLID3 – ON) provides tailored solutions that integrate emerging technologies to enable secure, trusted experiences. From Data, Payments, Identity, and Mobile to IoT, Track and Trace, Digital Certification, and Agritech, Valid offers a wide portfolio of services and solutions that accelerate the digital transformation of our clients’ business. With over 60 years of experience and more than 6,000 employees in 16 countries, Valid is the largest issuer of identification documents in Brazil, among the top 5 producers of SIM cards and the world’s largest manufacturers of banking cards. To learn more, visit www.valid.com.