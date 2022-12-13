COCA-COLA AND MCDONALD’S INVITES EVERYONE TO GIVE IT A SHOT AT THEIR COKE FOOTBALL FIESTA TOUR 2022

SINGAPORE, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Coca-Cola Singapore and McDonald’s Singapore are inviting everyone to give it a shot to score a goal against their Football Fiesta Robot Keeper at the Coke Football Fiesta Tour happening from 10 December to 18 December 2022 in Resorts World Sentosa.

Everyone is invited to join in the fun by showing your McDonald’s receipt that includes a Coca-Cola beverage purchase and stand to win fabulous prizes such as Coca-Cola jerseys, McDonald’s vouchers, and many more! Participants will have chances to score a goal against the Football Fiesta Robot Keeper with three level of difficulties. The harder the level, the better the prizes! The participants will need to score at least one goal to win a prize.

The Coke Football Fiesta Tour has many more activities for everyone! If penalty kicks against the Football Fiesta Robot Keeper is too easy for you, try your hand (or head!) at the Header Challenge where participants can challenge themselves to jump as high as Ronaldo’s famous leap of 2.56 metres to head the ball.

There’s something for everyone at the Coke Football Fiesta, including showcasing your football skills on the Playstation 5 or having fun with the Coke foosball. Participants are invited to play with friends or challenge other players in short matches. There is face painting and sand art for kids, too!

Need something to post on your social media? We come ready with a photobooth where everyone can join in and take some photos with fun props. Post the photos on social media and tag @cocacolasg along with the hashtag #sgCokeFiestaTour to receive a free Coca-Cola Zero Sugar can drink.

Social media users can stand a chance to win a unit of Gen5 Gaming Console in their “Juggle for Glory” Instagram Filter challenge. In order to be in the running to win prizes, participants must scan a QR code to get the Instagram filter. With the filter, the participants must record a video of themselves juggling or heading the items that appear above their heads, upload the video on their feed along with the hashtag #sgCokeFiestaTour and tag @cocacolasg.