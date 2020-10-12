Coca-Cola, Kroger, Accenture, Manulife, Fine Hygienic Holding And BSB Group International To Lead On Diversity & Inclusion At 2020 World Edition Of Break The Ceiling Touch The Sky

SINGAPORE, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Coca-Cola, Kroger, Accenture, Manulife, Fine Hygienic Holding and BSB Group International will lead at House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd’s (HORP) 2020 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® – the success and leadership summit for women, which will take place virtually on Nov 11 & 12, 2020 and be available to teams across time-zones over the two day forum. The 2020 World Edition will also be the formal launch of the Break the ceiling touch the sky® Mission 2029 – House of Rose Professional’s 10 year initiative to shape a better world via better diversity & inclusion, better leadership and better business.

The 2020 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® will bring together 1000 of the world’s key business leaders to share and provide participants cutting-edge best practices on leadership, diversity & inclusion and success that will help participating Companies and leaders navigate the current volatile, uncertain, complex and uncertain (VUCA) world and prepare for the many challenges they face today and in the future. The 2020 World Edition on Nov 11 & 12, 2020 will be led by the global advisory council for the Break the ceiling touch the sky® Mission 2029. Mission 2029 aims to quintuple the number of Female CEOs and double the number of Male CEOs (who actively advocate for diversity & inclusion) in the world’s 500 largest companies by 2029.

Founded in 2015, the world edition is the signature forum of the Break the ceiling touch the sky® series of summits currently in North America, the Middle East, Asia, ANZ and Europe. The summit is now available in both face-to-face and online formats. The world edition has been held annually out of Singapore since 2015.

Speakers at the summit include Colleen Lindholz, President, Kroger Health; Natalia Shuman, EVP and CEO, North America, Bureau Veritas; Dr. Lois Lee, Founder and President, Children of the Night; Bianca Bourbon, Vice President, Operations, Asia Pacific Group, The Coca-Cola Company; Ng Tian-Chong, Managing Director, Greater Asia, HP; Kathryn Van Der Merwe, Group Executive, Talent and Culture, ANZ; Julie Hamilton, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo; James Michael Lafferty, Chief Executive Officer, Fine Hygienic Holding; Dali Sanghera, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer Products, Asia Pacific, Accenture; Joy Jing Hui Xu, Chief Human Resources Officer, Asia Segment & Global Head of Learning & Future of Work, Manulife; Kash Shaikh, Founder & CEO, BSB Group International; Alex von Behr, President, vBAssociates Inc., Senior Advisor, House of Rose Professional and former Global Chief Customer Officer, Unilever Plc; Chester Twigg, Group Commercial Officer, BIC; Victor Mills, Chief Executive, Singapore International Chamber of Commerce; Carolyn Miles, Board Member, Darden School of Business, University of Virginia and former CEO, Save the Children; Miles Wilson, Managing Director, Australia, Red Bull; Pier Luigi Sigismondi, President, Dole Packaged Goods; Catherine Hall, GM for Global Operations Commercial Services within Shell Trading; Su-Yen Wong, Founder, Bronze Phoenix and former CEO, Human Capital Leadership Institute, Singapore.

Claudia Lorenzo, ASEAN Business Unit President at the Coca-Cola Company shared, “Diversity is at the heart of our business. Our focus is making Coca-Cola a great place for people to be their best – to grow and feel valued, included and respected. Quite simply, gender equality is important to us as a driver of our business and a key element of our values. We’re pleased to be a sponsor of Break the ceiling touch the sky ®, an event which gives participants a tremendous opportunity to learn from others, share best practices, and chart their own individual courses for success.”

Colleen Lindholz, President, Kroger Health shared, “I’m proud of the role so many talented women leaders are playing to help businesses get back to growth despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic. Together, we are driving change, creating opportunity, and defining a more innovative, inclusive future. In healthcare, we see it every day in the more than 2200 Kroger Health pharmacies and 220 clinics across the USA. We are proud to once again champion the cause at the 2020 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky.”

Commented James Michael Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding, “In 2018 we joined the Break the ceiling touch the sky® movement via a partnership with the summit in the Middle East and in Singapore. Inspired by the many sharings of success on gender diversity in particular we made rapid progress, going from zero women leaders on our Executive team to over 30% in under six months. Since then we have step-changed our business results. Learning and sharing across industries on Diversity & Inclusion is a critical part of our game plan for success and we are proud to be a sponsor of both the 2020 World Edition and Middle East Edition of the summit.”

Since 2014 House of Rose Professional has enabled well over 10000 women leaders (and several thousand male leaders who support diversity & inclusion) to greater success via its Break the ceiling touch the sky® brand. The World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® – the success and leadership summit for women is supported by a host of key Industry bodies including the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce (SICC), AMCHAM, BRITCHAM, AUSTCHAM, SWEDCHAM, AMCHAM Abu Dhabi, GS1, etc.

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Founder Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of the book Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world’s most inspirational women which inspired the summit, “The 2020 World Edition comes at a time when organizations and leaders must focus deliberately on growing their businesses and the talent that can compete and flourish in a VUCA world. The summit offers participants a superb opportunity to learn from the successes and best practices across geographies of the world’s most successful organizations and provides stimulus for fresh thinking, innovation and growth.”

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. offers services in the areas of Talent (Dream Job International® – the executive search vertical focused on C-Suite leadership talent) ; Training (Break the ceiling touch the sky® – the success and leadership summit for women and customized in house training for organizations year-round) and Transformation (CEOSmith® – the executive coaching, mentoring and business advisory services for the C-Suite).

Companies that wish to sponsor/ register their teams for the 2020 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® can register at www.houseofroseprofessional.com

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Anthony A. Rose at anthony@houseofroseprofessional.com

Logo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200710/2854688-1LOGO?lang=0