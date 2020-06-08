“Coco Martin deactivates Instagram account”

Actor Coco Martin has deactivated his Instagram account.

On Friday, the “ FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano ” star had his fans worried when his page, @mr.cocomartin, which has a following count of more than 3 million, was removed on the image-sharing application.

As of writing, his page is still down.

(Screenshot from ABS-CBN News)

It was on May 26 when Coco, 38, shared his last post on Instagram.

In the post, Coco reiterated his support for his home network ABS-CBN as the House of Representatives held its first congressional hearing on the franchise renewal of the network.

Coco is one of the ABS-CBN stars who have been vocal about their support of the network since the government ordered it to “cease and desist” from broadcasting on radio and television due to its lapsed franchise in May.

Notably, he was also among the Kapamilya artists who rallied in support of his ABS-CBN after the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) filed a quo warranto petition asking the Supreme Court to void the franchise of the broadcast network back in February.