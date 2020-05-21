“Coco Martin expresses gratitude to friends, fans for defending him from online bashing”

Coco Martin took to Instagram to thank all the people who have shown him support amid the criticisms he has been receiving on social media.

Despite the criticisms thrown against him for voicing out his opinion on the closure of ABS-CBN, Coco Martin maintains a positive outlook in life — thanks to his loyal supporters who never stopped showing him support on social media.

In a series of Instagram posts via one of his accounts, Coco Martin PH, Coco reposted some of the heartwarming messages he received from his co-actors, friends in the industry, and even those from his fans.

Coco Martin stars in the top-rating ABS-CBN teleserye FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.