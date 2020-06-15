“Coco Martin, Karla Estrada, Melai Francisco, and Jolina Magdangal and other stars undergo rapid testing”

Kapamilya celebrities from ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ and ‘Magandang Buhay’ had rapid testing before resuming taping last June 14.

With more and more ABS-CBN shows resuming their taping schedules in light of the GCQ guidelines, Kapamilya artists from shows like FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano and Magandang Buhay made sure to take their rapid tests in line with safety protocols before going back to work. Last June 14, Magandang Buhay hosts Karla Estrada, Melai Francisco, and Jolina Magdangal shared on their respective Instagram accounts that they took their tests along with fellow Kapamilya stars Coco Martin, Shaina Magdayao, Raymart Santiago, John Prats, and Michael de Mesa.

Karla wrote,

“At handa na kaming magpasaya at magbigay muli ng inspirasyon simula na sa bukas!!! Magandang Buhay at Ang probinsyano 🏻 🏻 kitakits mga momshie!!