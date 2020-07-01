“Coco Martin resumes taping for ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’”

Coco Martin is back on the set of his long-running hit primetime series.

After a three-month hiatus after the announcement of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) last March 15, FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano star Coco Martin goes back to work as seen in snapshots of him on the set of the long-running primetime series on the Instagram account @cocomartin.ph last June 30.

Last month, the actor-director was hit with controversy after he was criticized for being vocal about his opinion regarding the government’s decision to shut down ABS-CBN last May 5. The actor has since deactivated his personal Instagram account, but not before thanking all his loyal supporters who never stopped showing him support on social media.

The 38-year-old Kapamilya star has been acting in the top-rated series for over five years now where he plays the role of fearless and always determined police officer Cardo Dalisay.