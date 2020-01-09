“Coco Martin thanks Black Nazarene for abundant blessings in life”

Coco Martin said the blessings he received from the Black Nazarene is worth the wait.

Coco Martin, one of the biggest celebrity devotees of the Black Nazarene, shared a photo of him going to Church on the day of Translacion 2020.

In an Instagram post, the Ang Probinsyano star expressed his gratitude to the Black Nazarene whom he attributes his success to.

“Walang hanggang pasasalamat po sa Poong Jesus Nazareno sa lubos na biyaya, pagmamahal at pag gabay sa akin at sa aking buong pamilya,” he wrote.

The Kapamilya actor also said the number of blessings he had received was bigger than what he asked for from the Black Nazarene.

“Higit pa sa aking hiniling noon ang binigay niyo sa akin ngayon. Maraming Maraming Salamat po Ama Jesus Nazareno,” he added.

Hours before last year’s procession, Coco Martin, in a testimony, revealed how he became a devotee of the Black Nazarene.

“Sinasama po ako ng lola ko sa pagsimba po ng Quiapo. Kaya lumaki po ako na ang aking laging pinagdarasalan ay ang Mahal na Nazareno,” he said.