Code-Create Introduces AiDA by AiDLab, The World’s First Fashion AI Platform For Limitless Original Designs Based On Designer’s Creative InspirationsCode.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 21 December 2022 – Code-Create, the spinoff of the Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence in Design (AiDLab), introduced AiDA, the world’s first fashion AI platform for limitless design inspirations at Fashion X AI: 2022-2023 International Salon on December 19, 2022. International brands and designers debuting their first fashion AI collections with AiDA included Besfxxk, INJURY, The World Is Your Oyster, Mountain Yam, Kay Kwok and Fengyi Tan.

AiDA: Virtual Mastermind For Limitless Fashion Inspirations

Speaking at the event, Code-Create Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Kim Wong said, “Code-Create’s mission is to revitalize the fashion ecosystem through AI. AiDA is transforming the way how we fashion and retail new designs.”

As she said, AiDA speeds up the fashion design process, saving more than 60% of the time on design inspiration and development. Beginners can learn all the magic and tricks in 5 minutes.

Code-Create Co-founder Professor Calvin Wong who is currently serving as the Centre Director of AiDLab and has invented AiDA with Dr Aemika Zou and the research team, explained, “AiDA is the first-in-market technology that can generate original designs for single fashion items, or a lineup of outfits based on designer’s creative inspirations in 10 seconds. Equipped with a variety of AI technologies, AiDA can recognize a designer’s inspirations through mood boards, colour choices, fabric print selections and sketches to generate limitless design proposals to spark designers’ creativity.”

Mixi: Style Search On Lightning Speed For Fashion Attributes And Colours

While fashion product searches typically take 1.3 – 7 seconds, Mixi not only pins it within 1 second with more than 90% accuracy rate (industry rate less than 50%), but also brings along personalization because of AI machine learning capacity. Mixi’s automatic tagging is enabled by its unprecedented power to recognize over 2,300 colours and over 230 fashion attributes. Instant and relevant style searches are made possible by an intelligent fine-grained fashion attribute and colour recognition system.

Web-based AiDA is currently offering to users in Europe and Asia Pacific, and is a prerequisite in new curriculum of bachelor’s degree programme at the School of Fashion and Textiles of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

