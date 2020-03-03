SINGAPORE and MUMBAI, India, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has announced the winners of the grand finale of season eight of TCS CodeVita, one of the largest programming contests in the world.



Coders from Asia Pacific Make a Clean Sweep at TCS CodeVita

The top three spots in 2020 were taken by students from Asia Pacific:

Winner – Sheng Yu Hang – National Chiao Tung University, Taiwan

– National Chiao Tung University, 1st Runner up – Ali Khosravi – RMIT University, Australia

– RMIT University, 2nd Runner up – Tan Jia Qing – Nanyang Technological University , Singapore

“Coding is still one of the most sought-after skills in the workplace in 2020. Qualified individuals for roles like front-end engineer, java developer and software engineer are all in high demand. These 3 students have proven their mettle and emerged as global coding champions. We look forward to the great things they are sure to achieve. Congratulations once again to Tan Jia Qing, Ali Khosravi and Sheng Yu Hang,” said Girish Ramachandran, President, TCS Asia Pacific.

TCS has been organizing this flagship global event to celebrate the passion for coding among the youth, by promoting programming as a sport. College students from across the world are invited to pit their programming skills against each other to win cash prizes and earn a place among the global top coders.

Winners received prize money of US$10,000, US$7,000 and US$3,000 respectively. The top performers at TCS CodeVita will also get an opportunity to intern with TCS’ Research and Innovation unit.

The eighth season set a new benchmark, witnessing participation by 230,000 students from 89 countries. Students could pick one of 8 different programming languages. The top 25 programmers from the qualifier round were invited to India for the grand finale, where they battled it out over a 6-hour long nail-biting live programming hackathon.

“In an era where technology has revolutionized our world, innovation and creativity are critical parameters for success. It’s exhilarating to see the agility and critical analysis brought to life at TCS CodeVita by this young talent,” said K Ananth Krishnan, Chief Technology Officer, TCS. “Our platform aims to fuel the passion for programming in these brilliant young minds that goes beyond educational, social, geographical and cultural backgrounds.”

