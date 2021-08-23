Codex Beauty Labs is the Official Skincare of SupermodelMe Revolution SMM

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Codex Beauty Labs, a plant-powered biotech skincare brand, is proud to announce that they are the Official Skincare for SMM Season 6 SupermodelMe Revolution.

“We are honored to be the Official Skincare for the show! Codex Beauty Labs is revolutionizing skincare by blending novel plant-based actives with biotech science to create high performance collections with clinically proven performance,” says Dr. Barbara Paldus Ph.D., CEO of Codex Beauty Labs. “We also want to push the boundaries of what is possible in sustainability, biodiversity, and carbon footprint for a healthier Planet.”

The Revolution series aims to push the models’ boundaries of mind, body and soul through the show. Only one contestant will emerge as the ultimate SupermodelMe winner and will go home with a Subaru Ambassadorship, a cover on Harper’s Bazaar and a modeling contract with Storm Model Management.

Besides new and emerging talents, SupermodelMe Revolution will also feature familiar and prominent faces in the fashion and modeling industry. Hosted by supermodel and actress Cindy Bishop, she is joined by an esteemed panel of resident judges’ including American photographer Yu Tsai (most famously known for his involvement on America’s Next Top Model Cycle 22 and Cycle 23); TV host and emcee Hanli Hoefer; Singaporean actress, model and entrepreneur Ase Wang; and Filipino-Australian model, singer and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

This season will also feature task masters Monika Sta. Maria (Filipino model and runner-up of Asia’s Next Top Model (Cycle 3)) and Dana Slosar (Thai Model and winner of Asia’s Next Top Model (Cycle 6)), to mentor contestants and offer them the best advice possible.

The Asian premiere of SupermodelMe Revolution is set to air on 11 October 2021, Monday at 7:55pm (SGT) on AXN Asia and 13 October 2021, Wednesday at 10:00pm (SGT) on AXN Taiwan, across 10 weekly episodes.

