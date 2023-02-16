‘Coffee-flavored’ shabu seized in BGC drug bust

Was it for that extra kick?

“Coffee-flavored” “shabu,” or crystal meth, in tablet form—that’s how the police described one of the types of illegal drugs seized from three suspects in a buy-bust operation in Taguig City earlier this week.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said the arrested trio—two Chinese nationals and a Filipino woman—were entrapped at the parking lot of The Fort Strip in Bonifacio Global City on the night of Feb. 13.

A report submitted Wednesday to the NCRPO chief, Maj. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, said that aside from 1 kilo of shabu in powder form worth P6.8 million, the suspects were also caught keeping about a hundred red and pink tablets suspected to be recreational drugs known as “magu.”

A magu tablet is known to contain a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine, and is “being marketed to customers as coffee-flavored shabu,’’ said the NCRPO spokesperson, Lt. Col. Dexter Versola.

The two vehicles used by the suspects also yielded stashes of suspected high-grade marijuana, or “kush,” amounting to 9.5 grams, the NCRPO said.

Versola said the two arrested Chinese nationals—Kun Yang, 26; Yang Tao, 29—were believed to be members of the “Yang Drug Group” that operates in the cities of Makati, Muntinlupa, Pasay, Pasig and Taguig.

The third suspect was identified as Faith Jovanes Suniga, alias “Nina,” 18.

They were detained at Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig, to face charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

