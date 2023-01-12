Cog, Osaka Punch To Headline The Other Festival In Brisbane This Month

Some of the country’s heaviest acts are heading north later this month, with Brisbane’s The Other Festival announcing the final lineup for its 2023 event. Taking place across two stages at The Tivoli on Saturday, 28th January, the festival’s return will kick off in the early afternoon and run until late.

Headlined by the likes of Cog, Osaka Punch, and The Stranger, The Other Festival will also welcome Bare Bones, The Wrath, and Rhino onto the bill. Mass Sky Raid, Minds End, Kodiak Empire, Prince Peace, Hot Cobra, and more will help to round out proceedings.

Cog – ‘Drawn Together’

[embedded content]

Underlining its desire to ensure there’s something for everyone on offer, the festival also offers a handful of DJ sets throughout the day, including some from DJ Pricey, Osaka Punch’s Chrispytown, and the enigmatic Beaver Fever.

Launching itself into the Brisbane music scene in early 2021, the inaugural edition of The Other Festival was also headlined by Cog, and joined by Wolf & Cub, RedHook, and more. Following a year off in 2022, the event is returning this month, bigger than before, with plans to cement itself as a mainstay of the festival landscape going forward.

Full lineup details are available below, while tickets to the event are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

The Other Festival 2023

Cog

Osaka Punch

The Stranger

Bare Bones

The Wrath

Rhino

Mass Sky Raid

Minds End

Kodiak Empire

Prince Peace

Hot Cobra

DJ Pricey

Atticus Chimps

World We Know

Chrispytown

Beaver Fever

Date & Venue

Saturday, 28th January – The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets on sale now.

