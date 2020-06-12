Cohesio Group to bring Silicon Valley’s Fetch Robotics solutions to Australia and New Zealand region

MELBOURNE, Australia and SAN JOSE, Calif., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Technology solutions provider Cohesio Group (Körber Supply Chain) has announced it has formed a partnership with autonomous mobile robot (AMR) provider, Fetch Robotics. The two leading providers will collaborate to help retailers and logistics providers in the Asia Pacific region to deliver advanced automation through flexible and scalable solutions.



Formed in 2014, the California-based intralogistics automation company pioneered the world’s first cloud robotics platform for delivering on-demand automation in any facility.

Fetch Robotics is unique in that it provides a cloud robotics platform that autonomously moves and tracks virtually anything in any warehouse or manufacturing environment ranging from parts as small as a transistor to pallets weighing 1500 kilograms.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Fetch Robotics provides the only autonomous mobile robot solution that deploys in hours as opposed to days or weeks.

The intralogistics provider has received a number of accolades including being named as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Autonomous Mobile Robots for General Warehouse Automation 2019, being recognised by Fast Company in the category of Most Innovative Company and named as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum in 2018.

Cohesio Group will add Fetch Robotics to its already extensive portfolio of enterprise-graded solutions spanning automation, voice enabled technologies, handheld devices and workflow optimisation.

The leading technology solutions provider has recently deployed solutions for CEVA Logistics, Wesfarmers and Bollore Logistics to name a few, providing efficiency and productivity gains upwards of 200 per cent.

In Asia Pacific, the industrial robotics market is expected to grow by more than 13 per cent and is set to reach AUD $151 billion by 2026, according to data released by market research provider Research and Markets. Increasing customer demand is a major driving factor in this, and Cohesio Group has been at the centre of major automation deployments in the Asia Pacific region.

“Fetch Robotics is a market leader in automation. At Cohesio we always want to offer our clients the very best and latest technology in automation and have therefore made the decision to broaden our portfolio in partnering with Fetch Robotics. We know the demand for automation in this region is growing, and we want to ensure we can offer a full range of products and services to our customers to help them meet this challenging demand,” Nishan Wijemanne, CEO of Cohesio Group said.

“We are excited to partner with Cohesio Group. We know that Cohesio has a reputation in this region for working closely with its customers to establish flexible and agile automated solutions. In Cohesio we have found a partner who is pushing the boundaries of what is possible in automation and technology and is committed to innovation across the entire supply chain. For this reason, we are very excited to see what we can achieve together in the fast-growing Asia Pacific e-commerce market,” Melonee Wise, CEO of Fetch Robotics said.

“The Fetch Robotics solutions offer immediate efficiency gains around travel and labour time. The robots can be fully operational in a matter of hours and do not require extensive changes to warehouse environments or existing processes. Providing significant efficiency and productivity gains, warehouse operators instead have the time to focus on higher-level and more productive tasks,” Ravi Nath, Head of Automated Solutions at Cohesio Group said.

Cohesio Group was acquired by international logistics giant Körber in September last year. It was recently announced that Cohesio Group would join eleven other sister companies under the umbrella Körber Supply Chain as part of a global rebrand. The united brand will become a leading international technology provider with a diverse range of capabilities spanning software, automation, voice, robotics and material handling equipment.

About Fetch Robotics

Fetch Robotics is an award-winning intralogistics automation company headquartered in Silicon Valley. By combining autonomous mobile robotics with the power of the cloud, the Fetch Cloud Robotics Platform provides on-demand automation solutions for material handling and inventory management, with the power to find, track, and move almost anything in any facility. Fetch Robotics’ solutions and services are deployed in leading distribution, fulfillment, and manufacturing centers around the world, augmenting workforces to drive increased efficiency and productivity. For more information, please visit www.fetchrobotics.com or follow the company on Twitter @FetchRobotics.

About Cohesio Group

Cohesio Group, a part of international technology group Körber, is a leading integrator and developer of tech solutions that enable rapid optimisation of workflows and processes and is also an idea generating partner for strategic concepts. With offices across the Asia Pacific, Cohesio Group creates innovative technology transformations that span across supply chain and logistics including warehousing and distribution centres, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, pharmaceutical, FMCG and retail. Cohesio Group’s enterprise-grade solutions range from voice-powered technology that enable hands-free workflows through to new-generation mobility solutions, software applications that provide actionable business insights and retail fulfilment as well as solutions such as Autonomous Mobile Robots that enable automation in distribution centres. Learn more at www.cohesiogroup.com

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering not just software, but automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200612/2827716-1?lang=0