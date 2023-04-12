CoinW Will Make Its Debut at 2023 Hong Kong Web3 Festival Explore New Opportunities for Web3image_1.jpeg

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 12 April 2023 – The 2023 Hong Kong Web3 Festival will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from April 12 to 15. CoinW has been invited to attend the largest-ever cryptocurrency event in Hong Kong, inviting industry leaders, top VC investors, renowned Web3 projects, media and emerging forces to meet in Hong Kong to discuss the innovation opportunities under Hong Kong’s Web3 policy and the cutting-edge issues of various Web3 tracks through organizing and participating in various Web3-themed events such as Afterparty, private yacht reception and closed door workshop.

According to the officials, this four-day event, hosted in an area of about 9,000㎡, will see over 10,000 attendees, 300 distinguished industry speakers, about 100 Web3 projects, community partners and media partners around the world to network, share, and learn through high-level content and panel discussions. Other technology-related activities organized by Hong Kong Trade and Development Council will be held at the same place during the same period.

In addition to the official events and exhibitions, there will also be a wide range of peripheral activities. And CoinW will also co-organize institutions like ChainDD , BroadChain Finance and 1783 DAO to hold Web3 Rising in Hong Kong at K7 Club, 26/F, Tower 535, 535 Jaffe Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on April 13 at 19:00 pm.

CoinW invited many government figures, famous Web3 project founders, representatives from investment institutions, regulatory bodies, experts and scholars to discuss the key issues of Web3’s future development.

In addition to the land-based private reception, CoinW also took advantage of Hong Kong’s unique bay and co-hosted the Hong Kong Web3 Carnival Yacht Private Reception with PANONY and TingTrader on board the old handmade “Cheung Po Tsai” yacht, where we rode on the rhythm of the waves and saw the scenery on both sides of Victoria Harbour in an elegant atmosphere. The event will be held on the evening of 14th, 19:00, and will include an in-depth explanation of the latest trends in Web3 development and an exploration of new paths for Web3 growth in Hong Kong. The event will embark at 19:30 on the evening of the 14th at Kok Public Pier No. 9 in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Follow CoinW’s official tweet for event details: https://twitter.com/CoinWZH

In addition to hosting various events, CoinW will also be invited to attend the Web3 Wave Private Conference co-organized by ChainDD, 1783 DAO and STAR CONSULTING at 19:00 on the evening of 14th, where many government officials, industry experts and representatives of quality projects will meet to discuss “Where ids the direction of quality Web3 projects & Hong Kong’s common prosperity?” and other topics.

Since the release of Hong Kong’s Virtual asset policy statement at the end of October last year, a series of crypto-friendly policies have been issued to actively embrace Web3, making Hong Kong a new Web3 holy place. It is reported that CoinW is communicating with Hong Kong authorities and actively applying for Hong Kong cryptocurrency trading platform qualification and license. According to its insiders, CoinW has hired lawyers and compliance professionals familiar with Hong Kong’s financial laws and regulations to further understand all relevant policies. It plans to set up a localized trading service center in Hong Kong, focusing on providing crypto asset trading services to institutional investors and high net worth individuals in Hong Kong.

CoinW Introduction

In 2017, a group of young Bitcoin believers gathered together who wanted to change the world through blockchain, and then CoinW was born. Now, after five years, CoinW has become the world’s leading comprehensive crypto asset trading platform, providing a one-stop digital asset service portal for 220 million digital currency users worldwide. Since its establishment, it has been adhering to the service tenet of “empowering blockchain technology financial innovation” and “helping users to increase their wealth”, optimizing its product line and making innovation breakthroughs, taking on the mission of realizing global financial freedom and inclusiveness, leading the new trend of crypto asset industry, promoting blockchain technology and crypto assets to connect the world and the future.

1. Global New Tier 1 Exchange

Innovative product ecology, global operation and aggregated traffic

2. Accompany with regulation

Globalized compliance development, embracing regulation and holding financial regulation licenses in many countries

3. Globalization to realize financial inclusion

Five years of development, 200 countries and regions, 8 million users, and the mission to achieve global financial freedom and inclusion

4. Safety and reliability

The industry’s top security risk control system, distributed system architecture, hot and cold wallet + multiple signature technology, five years 0 safety accident

5. World premiere of quality projects

Strictly selected hot projects to seize investment opportunities

6. Crypto assets 1000+

Includes global market hot projects, rich currency, high-speed aggregation engine, NO.1 of the whole network depth

7. Convenient, fast and safe OTC transaction

Support 40+ fiat currencies and credit card transactions, diversified deposit channels, one-stop trading transactions

8. 7*24H efficient customer service support

All-day, full-time operation mode, answer your questions at the first time

9. Crypto Currency Management

High yield, flexible tenures and withdraw at any time



Website: www.coinw.com



Twitter： https://twitter.com/CoinWZH



TG： https://t.me/CoinWTaiwan



IG： https://www.instagram.com/coinwexchange/



LINE OpenChat: https://reurl.cc/GelO8Z

Hashtag: #CoinW

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.