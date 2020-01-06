Cold Chisel Cancel A Day On The Green Show Due To Bushfires

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 7, 2020

Cold Chisel are about to embark on a string of shows around the country as a part of their Blood Moon tour, but they’ve had to cancel the Rutherglen, VIC leg, which was slated to happen today, due to bushfires and poor air quality.

The bushfires have been harsh on rural Victoria, already causing the Lorne leg of Falls Festival to be cancelled in the final days of 2019.

“We are extremely disappointed to cancel today’s event at All Saints Estate but the unsafe conditions give us no other option,” Roundhouse Entertainment Promoter Michael Newton said in a statement.

“Our first priority is the safety of patrons, staff and artists and with air quality on the site and in surrounding areas now at a hazardous level, we have no other option but to cancel today’s show.”

“We have been on-site for the past week preparing for the show, and sadly we have seen the air quality deteriorate to a level where we have been advised that it would not be safe to proceed. We are also concerned about traffic, given the fires in the area. This is a really unfortunate situation. We do not cancel shows lightly, and we are devastated that we have had to cancel what would have been our first show for 2020.”

At this stage, the remainder of the tour will still go ahead, with shows in the Yarra Valley and Geelong happening this weekend.

All those that had purchased tickets to the show in Rutherglen will be contacted and provided a full refund via Ticketmaster.

Check out all remaining tour dates, and information on donating to bushfire relief, below.

Cold Chisel ‘Blood Moon’ Tour 2020

Tuesday, 7th January — CANCELLED

A Day on the Green

All Saints Estate, Rutherglen

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Friday, 10th January

A Day on the Green

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Saturday, 11th January

A Day on the Green

Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Saturday, 18th January

Hope Estate, Hunter Valley

Tickets: Ticketek

Sunday, 19th January

Scully Park, Tamworth

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Friday, 24th January

Bankwest Stadium, Sydney

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, 25th January

Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Thursday, 30th January

Stage 88, Canberra

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Saturday, 1st February

A Day on the Green

Heifer Station Wines, Orange NSW

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Saturday, 8th February

A Day on The Green

Tickets: Ticketmaster

–

Donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery here.

Donate to the NSW Rural Fire Services here.



Donate to QLD Fire & Rescue here.

Donate to the Country Fire Association of Victoria here.

Donate to the South Australian Country Fire Service here.

Donate to WIRES here and the RSPCA Relief here.