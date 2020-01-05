Cold front’s tail-end to bring cloudy skies, rains over Bicol region, Eastern Visayas

MANILA, Philippines — The tail end of a cold front is expected to bring cloudy skies and scattered rains over the Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas, the state weather bureau said.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the tail end of a cold front may also bring isolated thunderstorms over the aforementioned areas.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or “amihan” is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered light rains in Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora and Quezon.

Partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated light rains may prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon also due to the northeast monsoon.

In Palawan and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao, partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers may prevail due to localized thunderstorms.

The state weather bureau said Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon as well as Visayas will have strong northeast wind and rough (2.8 to 4.5 meters) coastal waters.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have moderate and strong northeast winds and moderate to rough (1.2 to 2.8 meters) coastal waters.

