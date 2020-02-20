Cold mornings to persist in Luzon, Visayas due to strong Amihan

MANILA, Philippines – Expect cold nights and even colder early mornings to continue due to a strong northeast monsoon or “amihan,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Thursday afternoon.

“May kaulapan lamang tayo dito sa may silangang bahagi ng Luzon at dito sa may ka-Bisayaan, dahil pa rin ‘yan patuloy na epekto ng ating hanging Amihan dito sa malaking bahagi ng ating bansa,” weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said during Pagasa’s forecast.

(Cloudy skies will prevail over the eastern part of Luzon and the Visayas because of the effects of amihan.)

“So ibig sabihin nito sa mga susunod pang araw ay posible pa ring na magkaroon ng malalamig na madaling araw dahil patuloy pa rin ang malakas na pag-ihip ng Amihan,” he added.

(So this means that in the next few days there are chances of cold early mornings because of continuous strong winds brought by amihan.)

Earlier, the coldest weather for Baguio City for this year — a shivering 10.0 degrees Celsius — was recorded by meteorologists. Meanwhile, the expected temperature in Metro Manila is around 21 to 31 degrees Celsius, and 19 to 26 degrees Celsius in Tagaytay City, Cavite.

Cold weather would persist in the summer capital, as the temperature is slated to range between 11 to 24 degrees Celsius on Friday. In Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, lows of 17 degrees Celsius and highs of 31 degrees Celsius may be felt, while 18 to 27 degrees Celsius may be experienced in Tuguegarao.

Aside from that, the state weather bureau also noted that they have not monitored any weather disturbances that could enter the Philippine area of responsibility in the next three days.

Still, rains are possible due to the cloud bands, including areas in the Bicol region like Legazpi City; and Visayas cities of Tacloban and Bacolod.

Localized thunderstorms may also occur in Mindanao, particularly in Cagayan de Oro City, Valencia City, and Davao City.

Pagasa also raised a gale warning in northern and eastern seaboards of the country, as waves may reach as high as 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters. With the warning in place, fisherfolk with small sea boats are not allowed to set sail as sea conditions may be rough.

