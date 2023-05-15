Coldplay Announce Second Show in Perth Due to Pre-Sale Demand

Last week we learnt that Coldplay are bringing their Music of the Spheres world tour to just one Australian city: Perth. The band announced what was billed as a one-off show at Perth’s Optus Stadium. However, event promoters Live Nation have announced that, due to “extraordinary” demand for pre-sale tickets, the UK pop band will play a second show at the same venue.

Coldplay’s double-header in Perth will begin with the previously-announced show on Saturday, 18th November. The new show will take place on Sunday, 19th November. The pre-sale window closes at 9am on Tuesday, 16th May. General tickets go on sale one hour later, at 10am local time.

The Chris Martin-led group has not played in Western Australia since 2009. For this two-show stint, they’ll be supported by Thelma Plum (Saturday and Sunday), Amy Shark (Saturday) and Tash Sultana (Sunday).

Live Nation teamed up with Tourism WA to organise the band’s long-awaited return to Perth, and the Western Australian government seem thrilled about the announcement of the second show.

“The reaction to Coldplay coming to Perth as part of their Asian tour has been phenomenal,” said WA’s Deputy Premier Roger Cook. “It’s fantastic news that there will now be two concerts because it will ensure even more people from WA get to see Coldplay’s amazing live show.”

Coldplay launched their Music of the Spheres tour over a year ago. The band had previously pledged to stop touring due to environmental concerns, but they claim they’ve put some initiatives in place on the current tour to help offset their carbon footprint.

Coldplay Music Of The Spheres Australia 2023

w/Thelma Plum, Amy Shark* & Tash Sultana#

Saturday, 18th November – Optus Stadium, Perth WA*

Sunday, 19th November – Optus Stadium, Perth WA#

General tickets will go on sale Tuesday, 16th May at 10am local time via Live Nation. A pre-sale will run until Tuesday, 16th May at 9am. You can sign up to the pre-sale here.

