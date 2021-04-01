Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim To Headline Glastonbury’s ‘Live At Worthy Farm’ Livestream

UK festival Glastonbury‘s IRL event was cancelled for the second time in a row this year thanks to COVID-19. Now, organisers have announced a livestream event will take place in May, featuring sets broadcast from Glastonbury’s regular Worthy Farm festival site.

Among those scheduled to perform include Coldplay, Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz, Haim, IDLES, Jorja Smith and more. Sets will be filmed at iconic landmarks from across the festival site, with DJ Honey Dijon spinning in-between sets, along with a number of yet-to-be-revealed surprise guests.

“We’re going to be taking you on a five-hour journey through an evening at Worthy Farm. It’s going to be like the festival, but without the people,” festival organiser Emily Eavis told BBC Radio 2 when announcing the virtual event, which will also feature sets from Kano, Michael Kiwanuka and Wolf Alice.

“We are going to take you on a journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm – the woods, the railway line, the stone circle, the pyramid, and it’s going to build into this epic journey around the site into the night.”

For Aussie viewers, Live at Worthy Farm will kick off Sunday, 23rd May from 7pm AEST. Tickets are on sale now.