“Coleen Garcia has recovered a week after giving birth at home”

Coleen Garcia says that it has been an incredible journey of self-love and acceptance.

Coleen Garcia is up on her feet again a week after giving birth to her first child with husband Billy Crawford.

“Fully-recovered and up on my feet! Feeling a different kind of #strong now,” she posted on her Instagram Stories.

She added, “My body has been through a lot in the past few months and I’ve never had this much love and respect for it!”

The actress remarked that after her pregnancy, she sees herself in “a whole new light.”

“It’s been an incredible journey of self-love and acceptance,” she remarked.

Coleen delivered her baby via home birth.

“There’s so much I want to say, but for now, I just want to praise God for being so, so good. Thank you, Lord, for our beautiful Amari,” Coleen posted on her Instagram page on September 10.