“Coleen Garcia is pregnant with first child”

Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia happily shared that their family will soon have a new member.

Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford took to Instagram on Friday to reveal the new blessing coming their way.

Mr. and Mrs. Crawford both shared the good news on their social media accounts with a photo of Coleen showing off her baby bump.

“It’s been over 5 months now. And just like that, we’re more than halfway through! We found out earlier this year, but I’ve been pregnant since Dec 2019, and it’s been quite a ride since then!

“Thank you to the friends who’ve been praying for us and checking in on us! We’re beyond grateful for this huge blessing! God is always so good. Excited for us, Daddyyy,” Coleen captioned her post.

Soon-to-be daddy Billy also expressed his happiness and excitement for his “everything”.

“And just like that, we’re going to be parents!

“I can’t even express the joy of this day! I’ve been waiting to scream it out to the world.

“Yes! My gorgeous wife and I are having a baby!!!!! Been praying to God for this, and for years, the answer was ‘not yet’.

“Fast forward to today, and God has blessed us in His perfect timing.

“And thank you ‘my everything’ bearing with me cause everyone knows I’m the actual pregnant one! Hahaha you’re still sexy, gorgeous, gassy but classy I Love you so much

PS: we’re 5 months in so it’s not an ECQ baby lol,” he said in his post.

Billy and Coleen got married April of 2018 in a grand wedding in Balesin.