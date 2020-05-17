“Coleen Garcia pens sweet birthday message for Billy Crawford”

Billy Crawford turned 38 years old on May 16.

Coleen Garcia took to social media tor pen a heartfelt message for her husband Billy Crawford. The singer-host turned 38 years old on Saturday, May 16.

“Happy birthday to my favorite person, the one man who is everything to me! I love you, always and forever, my love @billycrawford” Coleen wrote.

In response, Billy commented on Coleen’s post, “Awww thanks my love. I love you so much.”

Earlier this year, Billy received his advanced birthday gift as he and Coleen found out last January that they will become parents soon.

“And just like that, we’re going to be parents! I can’t even express the joy of this day! I’ve been waiting to scream it out to the world. Yes! My gorgeous wife and I are having a baby! Been praying to God for this, and for years, the answer was ‘not yet.’ Fast forward to today, and God has blessed us in His perfect timing,” Billy posted on May 1 upon publicly announcing that Coleen is pregnant.