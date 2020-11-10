“Coleen Garcia shares her adjustments as a first time mom”

Coleen Garcia shared her journey as a first time mother.

“From the day na nanganak ako, wala pa akong buong tulog.”

These were the words of Coleen Garcia as she shared her experience as a first time mother. Coleen gave birth to her son Amari on September 10.

The actress relayed that she is still adjusting to her new reality.

“May mga nag-warn na sa akin na mahirap ang postpartum, mahirap ang breastfeeding, ‘yung recovery and everything. Ang hindi ko lang naisip is ‘yung ipagsasabay sabay mo lahat. I am trying to learn how to breastfeed pero at the same time, nagre-recover din ako,” she said in an interivew on I Feel U .

Coleen also shared that she made some changes in her diet so that she can continually breastfeed her son.

“Nung una talaga, nanibago ako because of the diet also na every two hours, kailangan talaga kumakain. Kasi breastmilk stays the same, nutritious talaga no matter what. Pero kapag kulang, kinukuha talaga from my nutrition. So ako ‘yung parang nanghihina, ako ‘yung nakukulangan sa nutrition,” she shared.

Coleen added, “I always have to be eating and everything. Totoo ‘yung sinasabi din nila na your body is no longer yours.”

The actress said that she wants to make the most out of her time with her baby because it will be completely different once the pandemic is over and when returns to work again.

“Our journey is quite unique kasi this all happened while we are on lockdown. It’s still hard to imagine what normal life is going to be like. Kasi kahit naman nung buntis ako, naka-lockdown na. It’s hard to be imagine what it will be like when it is back to work, when I start going out again. Excited din naman ako for that because everything is really going to be different,” she stated.

Though everything is still new to her, Coleen remarked that she will continue to be determined to provide what is best for her son Amari.

“I know I am not perfect, there are so many things to learn but I am so determined. Even like nung una, ‘yung breastfeeding nahirapan talaga ako and I thought na it was going to be hard for me. To push and to continue to move forward and to continue to try—it’s really not going to be easy. But as long as we have the attitude na we want to keep trying, we want to keep doing the best we can, then at least we will be doing better than we were yesterday,” she said.