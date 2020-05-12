“Coleen Garcia talks about being on bed rest on her first trimester: ‘I was so depressed’”

Coleen Garcia reveals how she and husband Billy Crawford first found out they were expecting.

In a video posted on their YouTube account The Crawfords last May 8, Billy and Coleen Crawford shared with their followers an update on their life after announcing Coleen’s pregnancy last May 1. Currently on her fifth month already, Coleen she first found about the pregnancy last January even though she had been pregnant since December.

Having polycystic ovary syndrome way before she got married, Coleen admitted she never expected to get pregnant this year. “We had no idea that we were going to have an easy time conceiving. Akala namin mahihirapan talaga kami because of our history nga because I had PCOS and because he was told that it wasn’t going to be easy for him. Last January, we went to a friend’s birthday party which was around two or three nights so it was a beach party. I was packing for that. Normally when I pack kasi, I make sure that I have everything I need, in case magkakaroon na ako. So I checked my period tracker and I saw that I was around five days delayed which doesn’t usually happen kasi nga I used to be on pills so that would make your period regular if irregular ka. So medyo na-alarm ako. I told my brother to buy three pregnancy tests just in case, kasi I knew it was coming some time. Sabi ko, ‘Love baka ito na ‘to.’ I didn’t ask Billy to buy kasi baka umasa siya tapos biglang hindi pala. I secretly took one (test). Normally pag positive two solid lines tapos kung negative one solid line. When I took the test, ang lumabas may isang solid line tapos may isang line pero sobrang faded niya. I was looking at it for a while tapos inaantay ko na mabuo yung line kasi mamaya baka late lang talaga mag-form di ba? So inaantay ko, wala talaga. Then I threw it away (laughs). So when we came back from our trip, wala pa rin akong period. Akala ko effect lang siya sa pagtigil ng pills. So I took another test. Ganun pa rin. May isang solid line tapos may isang blurred line pero yung blurred line na yun parang pa-klaro ng pa-klaro. That’s when I said to myself, ‘Oh my gosh, I think I’m pregnant!’” Coleen shares in the vlog.

The couple agreed to share the good news Coleen’s mom who was their neigbor and then decided that the first person in showbiz they would tell it to was Kim Atienza who was one of their godfathers during their wedding. They told him about it inside a bathroom of the dressing room back stage. “On that same day (we found out), meron akong guesting sa Showtime and I was there to promote Mia, our film which was shown earlier this year. And usually kasi pag nandun kami, we drop by the dressing rooms just to say hi. And we went there and halos lahat sila nandun and we just really felt like telling kuya Kim. And then nung lumabas kami ng banyo na umiiyak, nagtaka silang lahat. So we eventually had to tell everybody else in the room. And we weren’t supposed to announce yet sabi ng OB-Gyne kasi first trimester but we just couldn’t help sharing the news with our loved ones,” she added.

Coleen admitted that her second month of pregnancy was the most challenging for her. “My sixth week was pretty terrible. I spent the entire week in bed pretty much and I was so nauseous. I kept vomiting and I thought that it was morning sickness until I realized that it was actually my vitamins. I think I was getting some kind of allergic reaction to it. Then after that I had to stay home again because bigla ako nagka-spotting. After two weeks bed rest, the blood clot was gone. Everything was great kaya lang yung mental state ko really, really suffered during that time. That whole two weeks kasi I wasn’t allowed to do anything but stay in bed. Puwede lang ako bumangon sa kama pag mag-si-C.R lang ako. I was so depressed. You know the feeling na you feel so icky, so ugly, so gross, and I just felt like a sloth lang talaga. Nakadikit lang ako sa bed. To be in bed for two weeks, not doing anything, with anxiety, really made me feel so depressed,” she shared.

After her required bed rest period, Coleen admits she is feeling better. “So that feeling alone, overcoming that feeling of depression those two weeks, it was already something that I had a hard time with. By God’s grace we got through that period. It’s different now kasi iba yung naka-quarantine ka, iba yung naka-bed rest ka. Now I’m just so happy that the baby is healthy, the baby is fine. So everything was fine. Everything was normal,” she happily shares. The soon-to be-mom also said she decided to take a Non-Invasive Prenatal (NIPT) test. “We heard that that blood test could already accurately tell you the gender of the baby already. So I took the test. Really early on, we already found out the gender of the baby,” she said without revealing the results.

Coleen and Billy celebrated their second wedding anniversary last April before announcing the pregnancy earlier this month