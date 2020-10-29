“Coleen Garcia’s father welcomes baby girl”

‘Never would have imagined that my Dad and I would be raising our babies at the same time!’ said actress Coleen Garcia.

There’s a new addition to the Garcia family.

On Thursday, October 29, Coleen Garcia took to social media to announce that her father, Jose Garcia, recently welcomed a baby girl with his second wife.

In her post, Coleen said she predicted the arrival of her baby sister.

“Just want to share this testimony! Around March of last year, during worship at @favor.church, I was in tears after God so clearly told me that my Dad was going to have another child, and that he was going to be given a new beginning,” said Coleen.

“I felt Him say that things were going to get crazy—in a good way, [of course]. Don’t know how to explain it, but it was so clear, specific, and out of the blue. I told everyone around me before telling my Dad (in the presence of our Connect group because I needed witnesses),” she added.

According to Coleen, her father was single for 15 years before he met his second wife, and used to be so cynical when it came to his personal life.

“So when I told him about God’s plan for him, he didn’t want to believe or accept it,” she said.

“Months after, he met the woman he ended up marrying, which was already a miracle on its own. Fast forward to today… I guess this is the crazy part,” she added.

Coleen, who also recently welcomed her first child with Billy Crawford, Amari, said she never would have imagined that she and her father would be raising their babies at the same time.

“But God’s just awesome like that. Way-maker, miracle worker, promise keeper,” she said.

Coleen gave birth to her child via a home birth last September 10.

She and Billy first announced her pregnancy last March.