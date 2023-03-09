Colgate and foodpanda join forces to unlock q-commerce accessibility for customers in Asia Colgate-Palmolive x foodpanda.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 March 2023 – Global home and personal care brand company Colgate-Palmolive (“Colgate”) today is bolstering its Asia Pacific (APAC) digital strategy and giving consumers across the region even greater access to its range of products with a three-year partnership with Asia’s largest delivery player[1], foodpanda. By leveraging foodpanda’s established quick commerce (q-commerce) capabilities, the worldwide leader in oral care aims to drive its leadership within the health and wellness space forward.

foodpanda staff at pandamart selecting items ordered by customers for delivery.

Image attributable to foodpanda

The partnership follows prior successful collaborations which have shown a strong demand of Colgate’s core range of oral, personal and home care products on foodpanda via pandamart including the key markets of Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong, amongst others.

Expanding on-demand Colgate deliveries with foodpanda

Consumers are able to easily purchase a wide range of Colgate products on-demand and have them delivered within an hour anytime of the day through foodpanda, Asia’s largest q commerce player. Popular products purchased on the platform includes Colgate’s core range of products such as Colgate Toothpaste and Mouthwash, as well as products from personal care and home care brands like Palmolive, Ajax, Glo and Softlan.

In 2023, the partnership will focus on piloting commercial, marketing and advertising initiatives based on a core range of products across all markets. This partnership will not only allow Colgate to reach more customers and bring an extra convenience to them, but it will also provide the company with deeper insights into consumer purchasing habits to inform Colgate’s business and marketing efforts.

“Quick commerce is witnessing strong growth in Asia Pacific and we are confident that our partnership with foodpanda will enable us to better meet customers’ needs in a more efficient and effective way, having our products delivered right to their doorstep within minutes.” said M Chandrasekar, VP Customer Development, Colgate-Palmolive APAC. “Colgate-Palmolive’s digital commerce strategy has driven significant growth for our business and greater integration of q-commerce will further strengthen our leadership across the region.”

The demand for q-commerce in the Asia Pacific region has grown rapidly especially in the last few years. Customers have since gotten used to the convenience of q-commerce services. foodpanda has seen a rise in demand across product categories, with a steep increase of Health and Wellness products rising by 216 per cent in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

“As customers’ demands for on-demand deliveries continue to grow, we are committed to ensure that our offerings are in line with what our customers want. We are very excited to partner with a leading brand like Colgate to further support the daily needs of our customers,” said Julien Tessonneau, Senior Director of Q-Commerce at foodpanda. ” By coming on board pandamart, Colgate can leverage our robust q-commerce network and technology to enable even more convenience for customers.”



