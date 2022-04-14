The free online Government-backed program aims to increase digital competencies for Indonesians to achieve national digital transformation

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Ministry of Communications and Informatics Republic of Indonesia through the National Movement of Digital Literacy “Siberkreasi” with Saka Millenial Central Java and Meta is continuing the #MakinCakapDigital campaign by releasing their latest online workshop series in their bid to enhance digital competencies for the Indonesian people.



Collaborating with Saka Millenial Central Java and Meta, Indonesia’s Ministry of Communications and Informatics Through Siberkreasi Sets to Continue with Kelas Asah Digital

With the rapid growth of businesses and social interactions moving on to digital platforms, the Indonesian government is putting more focus on building public awareness as well as knowledge when it comes to interacting in the digital world. The online workshop, in collaboration with Saka Milenial Kwartir Central Java division, will be held between 16 April to 24 April 2022 and will reward participants with an e-certificate upon completion.

Challenges faced with the rapid growth of online users in Indonesia

According to Statista, in 2022 there are approximately 204.57 million users of social media in Indonesia and they spend approximately 8 hours per-day online. Some of the challenges faced with such a large number of people being active online are false information, digital security issues and unethical behavior such as abuse, trolling or bullying. Being uneducated or unprepared in facing these issues could potentially destroy not only an individual’s experience online, but others’ as well.

To further highlight these challenges, a survey conducted by Microsoft accessing nations’ “Digital Civility Index” has ranked Indonesia 29th of the 32 countries analyzed, and last among ASEAN countries.

“Being ranked so low on the index is quite opposite to the Indonesian culture as they are well-known for being amazingly kind people. While there are many factors that contribute to this, there needs to be some guidance on how to conduct oneself positively and behave well in an online space. This is where we look to play a major role in improving the nation’s digital literacy, including releasing Kelas Asah Digital,” said Rizki Ameliah, Coordinator of Digital Literacy of the Ministry of Communications and Informatics Republic of Indonesia.

Details for Kelas Asah Digital

The classes cover several topics related to the digital world. Classes titled “The Digital World and Digital Footprint”, “Protecting the Digital Identity” and “Digital Citizens’ Ethics” will be held on 16 to 17 April 2022. The following week on 23 to 24 April 2022, classes of “Communication in the Digital World”, “Identifying False News”, and “Data Verification” will be held.

The classes will be conducted over Zoom and on Siberkreasi’s Facebook page. Registration will be open to the public and to the members of the Saka Millennial Kwartir Central Java.

Trainers for the event include Heni Mulyati, Indriyatno Banyumurti, Mira Sahid, Rahmi Kamila and Soni Mongan.

To find out more and register, you can visit http://info.literasidigital.id and follow @siberkreasi on social media.

About The Ministry of Communications and Informatics of Indonesia

The Ministry of Communications and Informatics of Indonesia through Ditjen Aptika has the primary function of spreading and developing the national digital infrastructure to accelerate Indonesia’s digital transformation.

The Ministry is working with the National Digital Literacy Movement Siberkreasi as its partner to provide education on digital literacy to the broader public through various forms of media. This movement is focused on using digital literacy as a way to elevate the national capability and to further equip the Indonesian people with the right tools to navigate an online environment.