“Collaboration with the GBA – Opportunities for Youth and Industries in the Northern Metropolis Forum Series” Showcase New Development Insight with Innovative and Creative Industry Landscape for Hong KongIMG_2794.JPG.jpeg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 May 2023 – Steering Committee on the Northern Metropolis and the Advisory Committee on the Northern Metropolis have been set up in March 2023. The Harbour Metropolis in the South and Northern Metropolis in the North will become the major economic engine of Hong Kong and achieve new industries and landscapes. Therefore, opportunities in the Northern Metropolis have become a hot discussion topic in Hong Kong. As a result, JCI North District started the “Collaboration with the GBA – Northern Metropolis: Opportunities for Youth and Industry Forum Series”.

During the panel discussion, guest speakers shared various development opportunities in the Northern Metropolis

Through Study Missions, Surveys, and Discussion Forum in the project series, JCI North District aims to provide new angles for young people to understand the development of the Northern Metropolis. During the forum, speakers shared their views on the development of the Northern Metropolis from the employment, entrepreneurship, housing, and community development point of view. The forum also explored Northern Metropolis’ collaboration with nearby regions in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The organizer believes Northern Metropolis can help Hong Kong integrate into the national development plan under the new industry landscape.

Raymond Lai, 2023 President of the JCI North District, remarked, “Our forum series provided high-quality youth and industry development solutions for the Northern Metropolis. Furthermore, the Northern Metropolis will create opportunities for youth and provide platforms for different industries. The forum also demonstrated the R.I.S.E. concepts of the Junior Chamber International — Reset, Invest, Sustain, and Evolve. Subsequently, young people are empowered to cultivate a fantastic and diversified Northern Metropolis.”

Edward Lau Kwok-fan MH JP, member of the Legislative Council, stated that “the Northern Metropolis is the new centre of Hong Kong, the centre of the Greater Bay Area, and the first centre planned to integrate into the country’s overall development. The Northern Metropolis can provide land to solve Hong Kong’s housing problems, develop innovation and technology industries as a new growth point for Hong Kong’s economy, and cooperate with the Greater Bay Area to build high-quality development. The new government has established the Steering Committee on Northern Metropolis and is amending the development procedures. We hope that the government will continue to use new thinking, new speed, and new policies and accelerate the construction of the Northern Metropolis through comprehensive planning and public-private cooperation.”

Professor William Wong Kam-fai MH, member of the Legislative Council, said, “Young people need room for living and development. They need space to showcase their abilities. Our mother country supports Hong Kong in developing into International Innovation and Technology hub. The position of Northern Metropolis should be ‘Hong Kong’s Silicon Valley.’ Upon completion of the Northern Metropolis, we can expect young people can get extra room to innovate and fly high.”

Professor Witman Hung, JP, Adjunct Professor, College of Business of City University of Hong Kong, claimed that the Northern Metropolis should adopt an innovative development model to seek for support national policy support. Through constructing the “Shenzhen-Hong Kong Boundary Control Points Economic Belt”, cross-border cooperation could be deepened. Furthermore, Northern Metropolis should have a diversified industry structure and create the area as a ‘Special Zone of the Special Zone’.

Mr Wing Chu, Head of Special Projects and Business Advisory Section, HKTDC Research – The Northern Metropolis is close to Shenzhen. Hong Kong companies should make good use of Hong Kong’s advantages and use the Greater Bay Area as a springboard to explore the huge mainland market.

Kenneth Yu, 2023 National President of Junior Chamber International Hong Kong said that Hong Kong aims to become an “international innovation and technology hub,” with the northern metropolis as a new focal point for the city’s future development. The area is essential for promoting diversified industries and innovation, with available land combining high-quality living, emerging economies, and cultural leisure. In addition, it can attract international talent, enhance Hong Kong’s development momentum, and promote economic cooperation with the Greater Bay Area, bringing unlimited opportunities to Hong Kong’s youth. It is truly a dream factory for realizing aspirations.

The Junior Chamber International Hong Kong has always played a role in training international youth leaders and connecting people. It brings international talent to Hong Kong and the other cities of the Greater Bay Area, nurturing our future leaders through comprehensive leadership training and practical work plans that cater to the needs of society.

Calvin Tse Hoi Fat, Chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs, said, “Northern Metropolis is one of the key drivers to Hong Kong’s future development and possesses huge potential. Therefore, Hong Kong youth should equip themselves to seize this rare opportunity.”

Joseph Ho, Councilor and Past President of The Cosmetic & Perfumery Association of Hong Kong, “All things are possible if you believe. The Northern Metropolis Development Strategy is not only a picture, but we can also visualize the roadmap of Hong Kong Future supported by the National 14th Five-Year Greater Bay Area Plan. Small economies need to be open to being successful economically. Economies of scale lower the average cost of production, but large-scale production is economical only if there is sufficient final demand for the output. The domestic demand of small economies is usually too small to support large-scale domestic production. In fact, openness is essential to growth for economies of all sizes. Medium to large economies must also be open to international trade and investment to maintain economic growth.”

President of the Cyberport Startup Alumni Association, Kelvin Lei, believed that “Hong Kong, as an international financial centre, has a deep accumulation of talents reserves and capital markets in the financial market, making it very suitable for the entrepreneurship and development of fintech companies. Moreover, it can reach the mainland market through the Greater Bay Area and have broad development prospects.”

Ms Yvonne Wong, Chairlady of the Hong Kong United Youth Science and Technology Association, believed that North Metropolis is a vital innovation engine for Hong Kong and shared the mission to synergize with nearby regions through deepening cooperation. However, to maximize collaborative efforts, homogenous development should be avoided.

Sunny Cheung, Chairman of the “Collaboration with the GBA – Opportunities for Youth and Industries in the Northern Metropolis Forum Series”, remarked that the forum on May 19 was the 4th event of the project series. Following the previous study missions in Shenzhen and Zhuhai, the delegates visited the Greater Bay Area’s innovative technology and culture enterprises. A visit to the major projects in Fanling of the Civil Engineering Development Department (CEDD) was paid on April 28.

Esteemed forum speakers presented different industry opportunities in the Northern Metropolis for youth. Opportunities in innovation and technology, e-health, professional services, education, culture and creative industries are mentioned. Besides, the forum audience was updated with the latest progress of Northern Metropolis. To assist young people in understanding opportunities in Northern Metropolis, the organizing committee will organize a Study mission in Northern Metropolis and a questionnaire survey subsequent to the forum.

Event’s photo Link： https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1FL4ZDxgFCz6QdXiOmqUHedYwgVeCVYl1

ABOUT “Collaboration with the GBA – Opportunities for Youth and Industries in the Northern Metropolis Forum Series”

Through Study Missions, Surveys, and Discussion Forum in the project series, JCI North District aims to provide new angles for young people to understand the development of the Northern Metropolis. The organizer believed that Northern Metropolis is an essential platform for Hong Kong to integrate with the National Development Plan and deepen the collaboration with different regions in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Therefore, we wish to provide different perspectives to help youth explore opportunities in North Metropolis, such as career development, innovation and entrepreneurship, housing, and smart community.

