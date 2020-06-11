Colleagues see Davao hospital chief on forefront of COVID-19 fight as DOH undersecretary

DAVAO CITY—His colleagues from here and Mindanao expect newly-appointed Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega to be on the forefront of the COVID-19 fight.

Dr. Ricardo Audan, Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) chief of clinics and health emergency, said Vega, who had been SPMC chief for 12 years, would be best suited to the position and President Rodrigo Dutere made the right move in appointing him.

Colleagues described Vega as a team player, someone who could get along with most people without being threatened by “leadership” qualities.

Duterte named Vega new health undersecretary last week and threatened to fire health officials after expressing displeasure over the failure of the Department of Health to release the benefits of health workers who contracted COVID-19 while at work.

Under the Bayanihan Heal as One Act, public and private health care workers who contract severe COVID-19 infection are given P100,000, while families of health workers who died of the disease are given P1 million each.

The DOH, said Audan, “would never regret their decision of getting” Vega.

“He is the right man for the post. He is a visionary and planner,” Audan said.

Under Vega, SPMC converted hospital wards into intensive care units for COVID-19 patients while looking for donors to increase the number of testing kits and medical supplies.

“COVID-19 is really a big challenge especially for the health workers but with Vega’s leadership everything is in control,” said Audan of Vega, who had been credited with the growth of SPMC from being just another government hospital 12 years ago into being one of the country’s largest in terms of beds and specialized health care.

“He has the capacity to transcend differences to achieve a goal,” said Dr. Jean Lindo, an anaesthologist, in a separate interview.

“He did a great job with SPMC, which expanded both physically and in terms of services it rendered to the people,” Lindo said.

“A lot of his friends helped him through (medical) missions, etc. He can get along with most people and he’s not threatened by the leadership of people around him,” Lindo added.

Audan said that with Vega at the forefront, the benefits and safety of health workers on the frontline battling with COVID-19 would be assured.

“He took the challenge of the local government to make SPMC the COVID hospital in the region,” he said.

“He has what it takes to be a genuine and hands-on leader. SPMC will not also be what it is now without his big contribution. He really plans well,” Audan said.

