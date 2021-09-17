Collect and connect: How to be an effective collector

COLLECTIONS is an essential part of a financing firm; without this, no one will oversee the company’s recovery. Some may think that this is one of the most stressful parts of financing since you are mostly dealing with customers in distress due to their delinquency. Difficult it may seem, collections can still be exciting, especially if you are well-equipped with the right attitude and strategies as an agent.

When I started in the field of financing, as part of the collections team of First Circle, I discovered that collecting is a challenging job, with zero experience in collection, I find it difficult to collect and connect with our customers. However, after spending almost two years in the field, I realized that debt collection is all about learning, attending and resolving financing difficulties together with the customer.

As a collector, you should familiarize yourself with the fundamentals before immersing yourself into the field. Study the job, the goals and objectives, and its legalities as well. Remember, being equipped with the right knowledge is a huge advantage to anyone in their respective profession. After studying the basics, you must learn next how to do it effectively and efficiently.

To be an effective collector, you must understand your customer. Before discussing payment concerns, ask them about their business, ask them about anything that you know can help you connect with them. Creating a good professional relationship with the customer is a great head start in building a long-lasting partnership with them. Keep in mind that having loyal customers will not only keep the business going but is also a sign that the firm knows how to take good care of its clients.

When you say that you understand your customer, you should also know how to empathize and recognize their struggles, imagine yourself in their position, especially now that businesses are struggling due to the pandemic. Try to assess their situation and see where you can help while keeping in mind your main objective, which is to collect. As a firm, it is also helpful to think of ways on how you can provide your customers the flexibility they need to restore financial stability. Currently, at First Circle, we offer a restructuring program to our customers to help them bounce back. With this, we provide them with a flexible payment scheme that helps them continue with their business while paying off their obligation.

As an efficient and effective collector, it is also advantageous to know how to manage your time wisely. Keep in mind, it is not about the length of time that you spend with each call that makes you an effective collector but the result of it. Were you able to resolve your customers’ concern? Have you come up with a payment plan that is beneficial for both the customer and the firm? These are the questions that you should ask yourself after every call that you make. A six-minute call can be enough and meaningful if you know how to deliver your objectives well.

Lastly, in every firm, working as a team is a must. Thus, sharing of useful methods with them must be practiced. Creating a great dynamic within the team will help make the collection process easy and enjoyable. And when you enjoy what you’re doing this will radiate to your customers thus allowing them to have a great customer experience through you.



Eula Danielle N. Atienza a Remedial Officer II at First Circle. She’s leading the Remedial Team and is one of the firm’s representatives and in charge of handling accounts under litigation.