College student nabbed in Legazpi City buy-bust

LEGAZPI CITY — A college student was arrested in a buy-bust operation here on Sunday night, police said.
Lt. Col. Aldwin Gamboa, chief of Legazpi City police, said Marius Opada, 21, was arrested in Barangay (village) Binanuahan at around 10:50 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Confiscated from him was a sachet (.08 grams) of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) with a street value of P3,000.
Opada was a newly identified drug personality, Gamboa said.
FEATURED STORIES
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.