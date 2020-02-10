Trending Now

College student nabbed in Legazpi City buy-bust

LEGAZPI CITY — A college student was arrested in a buy-bust operation here on Sunday night, police said.

Lt. Col. Aldwin Gamboa, chief of Legazpi City police, said Marius Opada, 21, was arrested in Barangay (village) Binanuahan at around 10:50 p.m.

Confiscated from him was a sachet (.08 grams) of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) with a street value of P3,000.

Opada was a newly identified drug personality, Gamboa said.

