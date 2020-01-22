Colleges, universities outside Taal’s danger zone to resume classes

MANILA, Philippines—Classes for students in colleges, technical and vocational schools, and universities in the province of Batangas that are outside the Taal Volcano’s 14-kilometer danger zone will resume Thursday, Jan. 23.

In a memorandum signed Wednesday, Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas ordered the resumption of classes in all schools in the tertiary level outside the 14-km danger zone.

Mandanas said the decision was made with the clearance from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Areas in Batangas that are within the 14-km danger zone include Agoncillo, Alitagtag, Balete, Cuenca, Laurel, Lemery, Lipa City, Malvar, Mataas na kahoy, San Jose, San Nicolas, Santa Teresita, Taal, Talisay, and Tanauan City.

Meanwhile, classes for students under the primary and secondary levels will remain suspended while the Alert Level 4 is in effect.

“Announcement will be made when the classes in the primary and secondary levels will be resumed,” the memorandum stated.

An Alert Level 4 remains over Taal Volcano more than a week since its initial steam-driven eruption. An alert level 4 means that hazardous explosive eruption is still possible within hours to days.

