Colliers earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating for its Hong Kong office Colliers earned well health safety rating_media image.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 February 2023 – Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) has announced it has earned the WELL Health-Satefy Rating for its Hong Kong office through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI).

This is a recognition for our commitment in prioritising the health and safety of our colleagues, visitors and stakeholders in the context of health challenge. Throughout the pandemic, we have made unweavering effort in implementing features from handwashing support and cleaning practices to health services and air and water quality monitoring protocols. On top of the recognition, Colliers as a WELL Enterprise provider and IWBI Keystone member, our team of WELL specialists bring in unparallel expertise to guide clients through the WELL roadmap.

CK Lau, Managing Director, Colliers | Hong Kong, said: “Being WELL Health-Safety Rated is an important and official milestone in our ESG roadmap. We have been commital to ensure health and well being of our employees through implementing health and safety features and adopting clean and sanitised procedures. Our people are important assets that we value most and as such, we take considerations around best practices on workplace experience when we transform our office.”

Andrew Lau, ESG Advisory, Colliers | Asia, said: “I am more than honored to lead the market by example in our ESG initiatives and make progressive steps along the roadmap of employee health and wellness. We believe that employee wellbeing brings positive impact to the company in terms of employee retention, collaboration and work efficiency.”

