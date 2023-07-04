Collinson Announces Partnership with Blue Sky Group to Enhance Lounge Access for Priority Pass Members in Indonesia

Priority Pass Members now have access to 13 premium airport lounges, managed by Blue Sky Group, in Indonesian airports; eight of which are exclusive to Priority Pass Members

SINGAPORE, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Collinson, a global leader in the provision of airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement solutions, and owner and operator of Priority Pass, announces a new partnership with Blue Sky Group, a hospitality provider in Indonesia that manages premium executive lounges in airports across Indonesia, alongside hotels and restaurants.

This partnership will allow Priority Pass Members to access 13 airport lounges, eight of which are exclusive to Priority Pass Members, in Indonesian airports. This includes Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (CGK), Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman Sepinggan International Airport (BPN), and Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II International Airport (PLM).

Blue Sky Group’s airport lounges offer comfortable spaces for travellers to relax pre-flight, as well as VIP rooms for informal meetings. Lounges at Balikpapan (BPN) and terminal 2 of Soekarno-Hatta (CGK) airports provide complimentary buggy services that transport guests from the lounge to immigration. In addition to curated lounge spaces, members will be able to enjoy Ippolito coffee – Blue Sky’s in-house brand, roasted locally – as well as sample Indonesian cuisine, such as Pisang Goreng and varieties of Jajanan Pasar.

“This is an exciting time for the travel industry in Indonesia, as the country has set a goal of attracting nearly 7.4 million international arrivals in 2023; almost double the number of arrivals when compared to last year,” said Todd Handcock, Global Chief Commercial Officer and Asia Pacific President at Collinson. “We are delighted to partner with Blue Sky Group, one of the top hospitality providers in Southeast Asia, to vastly enhance our Priority Pass Members’ experience when visiting Indonesia, through inventory that both provides a taste of the local culture, and a memorable airport experience.”

Linan Kurniahu, CEO of Blue Sky Group said, “We are thrilled to partner with Priority Pass to provide their members with access to our premium airport lounges in Indonesia. Our airport lounges combine the best of local culture and cuisine with the highest levels of international travel service. This partnership represents a significant milestone for us as we continue to expand our footprint across Asia Pacific’s travel industry.”

Indonesia has a rapidly growing economy and is fast becoming a major international business and leisure travel destination. Recognising the importance of this market to Priority Pass Members, together, both partners will make travel to and within the Indonesian archipelago more comfortable and relaxing than ever before.

Airport Code Lounge Name and Location AAP *Blue Sky Premier Lounge BDO Saphire Blue Sky Lounge BPN *Blue Sky Premier Lounge BTH *Blue Sky Premier Lounge CGK Saphire Blue Sky Premier Lounge T3 Gate 13 CGK Saphire Blue Sky Premier Lounge T3 Gate 18 CGK *Blue Sky Premier Lounge T2 CGK *Blue Sky Premier Lounge T1 KNO Saphire Blue Sky Lounge PGK Saphire Blue Sky Lounge PKU *Blue Sky Premier Lounge PLM *Blue Sky Premier Lounge PNK *Blue Sky Premier Lounge

*Exclusive to Priority Pass Members

About Priority Pass

Priority Pass is the world’s original and market-leading airport experiences programme. We provide travellers with access to 1,300 airport lounges and travel experiences in over 650 airports in 148 countries. Members can access an ever-growing range of premium experiences – from spas to sleeping pods to dining – that help elevate every journey into something special. By building partnerships with other leading brands, we help to bring a better travel experience to the world.

Priority Pass is operated by Collinson, the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence.

About Collinson

Collinson is the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence.

We work with the world’s leading payment networks, over 1,400 banks, 90 airlines and 20 hotel groups worldwide. We deliver market-leading airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement, and insurance solutions for over 400 million end consumers.

Collinson is the operator of Priority Pass, the world’s original and leading airport experiences programme. Travellers can access a network of 1,300 lounges and travel experiences, including dining, retail, sleep and spa, in over 650 airports in 148 countries, helping to elevate the journey into something special.

About Blue Sky Group

A nationwide company focusing on hospitality, property services and restaurant management, Blue Sky Group started in 1973 as one of the few hotels in Balikpapan, Indonesia. Since 2003, Blue Sky Lounges serve in major cities in Indonesia, such as Balikpapan, Jakarta, Pekanbaru, Pontianak, etc.

We are the sole privately owned brand with multiple outlets that have partnership with major banks and corporate & government entities in Indonesia. Our aim is to continue to be the destination for travellers before their journey, with the goal of going to international market in the future.