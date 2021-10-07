Colmenares, Diokno again seek senate seat

FORMER Bayan Muna Partylist representative Neri Javier Colmenares and Human Rights Lawyer and Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG) Chairman Jose Manuel “Chel” Diokno filed their certificates of candidacy (CoC) for senator on Thursday.

Both failed to secure a senate seat in 2019—Diokno ran under the Otso Diretso slate of the Liberal Party while Colmenares ran under Makabayan.

In his speech, Colmenares slammed the government's response against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“ECQ (Enhanced Community Quarantine), MECQ (Modified ECQ), Granular lockdowns, alert level 1 to 4, lahat ng Q, naranasan na natin pero ni pagrampa sa testing at maayos na contact tracing hindi magawa. Samantalang milyon-milyong piso ang winaldas o hindi napaglaanan nang maayos para makatugon sa Covid-19 (ECQ, MECQ, granular lockdowns, alter levels 1 to 4, all the other Qs we have already experienced, but we still were not able to ramp up testing and conduct proper contract tracing. Millions of pesos were not spent well or properly allocated to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic),” he said.

The former Bayan Muna partylist representative vowed to file a bill that will give people free medicines, treatment, and hospitalization for patients. He also said he will fight against contractualization for workers and seek justice for human rights violation victims.

Meanwhile, Diokno will be running under the Katipunan ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino (KANP).

“Kung ako'y bibigyan ng pagkakataong magsilbi bilang isang senador, gagawing nating abot-kamay ang hustiya. Palalakasin natin ang mga alternatibo sa paglilitis ng kaso sa korte dahil alam naman natin na kapag pumasok tayo diyan, minsan umaabot pa ng dekada 'yan. Palalakasin natin ang arbitration, mediation, pati ang ating barangay justice system … Dapat kapag may sala ay may parusa. Syempre, hinding-hindi tayo papayag na gagamitin ang batas para mang-api sa mga Pilipino (If I am given a chance to serve as a senator, we will make justice more accessible. We will strengthen alternatives to the filing of cases in court because we know that it could take a decade to be resolved. We will reinforce arbitration, mediation, as well as the village justice system. If there is an atrocity, there should be a punishment. Of course, we will not let others use the law to maltreat our fellow Filipinos),” he said.