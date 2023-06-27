Trending Now

Colombia president awards medals to rescuers of children missing in Amazon

TopNews
admin

Colombia president awards medals to rescuers of children missing in Amazon

Colombia honors soldiers and indigenous people who helped rescue missing children, in Bogota

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro and Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez attend a ceremony to decorate soldiers and indigenous people who participated in the rescue of the surviving children from a Cessna 206 plane that crashed in the thick jungle, in Bogota, Colombia June 26, 2023. REUTERS/Vannessa Jimenez

BOGOTA — Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Monday gave 86 medals to Indigenous and military rescuers who worked to find four children who survived a plane crash in the country’s Amazon and lived for more than five weeks in the jungle.

The children, aged 1 through 13, survived the May 1 crash that killed their mother and two other adults and were found earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indigenous children’s knowledge of the jungle, as well as the eldest sister’s courage, have been credited by officials with saving their lives.

“Now there is no debate about whether Western or traditional wisdom is more important,” Petro said of the rescue efforts. “Together they brought the children back.”

FEATURED STORIES

The siblings remain hospitalized but the government has said they are recovering satisfactorily.

One military rescue dog, Wilson, went missing himself during the operation. Though efforts to find him continued after the children were found, his rescue is now unlikely, a military official told local media.

Wilson was the recipient of one of the medals.

RELATED STORIES

Colombia taps Oscar-winning producer for documentary on kids rescued in Amazon

Amazon plane crash children recovering in hospital

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.

Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

Follow @FMangosingINQ on Twitter

–>

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top