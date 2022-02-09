Colony Coworking Space Signs Largest Contract with Carsome to Build and Manage Carsome HQColony-Logo.jpg

KUALA
Space, Malaysia’s luxury coworking space provider has signed the largest
coworking space deal with Carsome, Southeast Asia largest integrated car
e-commerce platform at KYM Tower, Mutiara Damansara. The 6-year deal involves
Carsome taking up 41,860 sqft of office space across 4 floors which will be
designed, built and managed by Colony to house Carsome’s expanded headquarters.
“We’re honoured to be a trusted
partner in Carsome’s journey of growth. Working with them behind the scenes to
build out their offices, I’ve been able to witness what makes them who they
are,” said Timothy Tiah, Executive Director of Colony.
Carsome Co-founder and Group CEO Eric
Cheng said, “To keep up with our office needs and growing workforce, we’ve
decided to extend our relationship with Colony to expand our existing
headquarters. We appreciate the service and hospitality from Colony, who really
helps us take good care of our team stationed here.”
The expansion comes after Carsome
became Malaysia’s first technology unicorn after a swap-share deal with Catcha
Group in 2021. In addition to this deal, Colony is also providing Carsome an
option to further increase their workspace by 33% during this 6-year period.
Carsome has been one of Colony’s
anchor tenants in Colony @ Mutiara Damansara since 2019 and has been growing
rapidly within spaces managed by Colony.
