Colony Coworking Space Signs Largest Contract with Carsome to Build and Manage Carsome HQColony-Logo.jpg

KUALA

9 February 2022

9 February 2022 – Colony Coworking

Space, Malaysia’s luxury coworking space provider has signed the largest

coworking space deal with Carsome, Southeast Asia largest integrated car

e-commerce platform at KYM Tower, Mutiara Damansara. The 6-year deal involves

Carsome taking up 41,860 sqft of office space across 4 floors which will be

designed, built and managed by Colony to house Carsome’s expanded headquarters.

“We’re honoured to be a trusted

partner in Carsome’s journey of growth. Working with them behind the scenes to

build out their offices, I’ve been able to witness what makes them who they

are,” said Timothy Tiah, Executive Director of Colony.

Carsome Co-founder and Group CEO Eric

Cheng said, “To keep up with our office needs and growing workforce, we’ve

decided to extend our relationship with Colony to expand our existing

headquarters. We appreciate the service and hospitality from Colony, who really

helps us take good care of our team stationed here.”

The expansion comes after Carsome

became Malaysia’s first technology unicorn after a swap-share deal with Catcha

Group in 2021. In addition to this deal, Colony is also providing Carsome an

option to further increase their workspace by 33% during this 6-year period.

Carsome has been one of Colony’s

anchor tenants in Colony @ Mutiara Damansara since 2019 and has been growing

rapidly within spaces managed by Colony.

